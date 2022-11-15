Malik Elzy became the highest ranked uncommitted receiver prospect in the 2023 class when he decided to reopened his recruitment on Oct. 18. With early signing day roughly two months out at that point, there was little question as to whether Elzy would become one of the most sought after uncommitted prospects for the remainder of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many speculated that his recruitment would become a three team race between Tennessee, Oregon and an in-state Illinois team that Elzy visited over the weekend.

Elzy says that the visit was more about taking in a college game with some of his friends, but when word got out that he was on campus over the weekend, many began to wonder if this could be a sign that Illinois was gaining some ground in his recruitment.

Following Elzy's game day visit to Champaign, he caught up with Rivals for a question-and-answer session about his weekend trip.