Four teams remain highest for five-star WR Carnell Tate
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Tennessee has emerged as such a serious contender for five-star receiver Carnell Tate that he was back in Knoxville recently not to talk about football but to have loved ones...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news