Franklin recaps his WMU decision

Crete (Ill.) Monee senior wide receiver recruit Joshua Franklin (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to Western Michigan University and Franklin would up giving the WMU Broncos his verbal commitment. Franklin discusses his college decision here.

"I went to Western Michigan a few weeks ago for a visit and it just felt like home to me," Franklin said. "Overall Western Michigan is just as good fit for me. My visit was an unofficial visit last Sunday and I ended up committing to the WMU coaches. I'm just really excited about my decision."

Franklin, who was recruited and offered as a wide receiver recruit for Western Michigan pointed towards a few key factors in his final decision.

"I was able to hang out with some of the WMU players on the visit and I was also able to watch the team in a summer workout. The guys on the team all seem like good people and they really made me feel like I was a part of the team. The overall feel at Western Michigan was impressive and they also have a history of developing some great wide receivers who have ended up in the NFL. WMU has also had a lot of success in the MAC and it's just a great school and football program."

Did Franklin consider any other schools before giving the WMU Broncos his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard at NIU and a few others. They have some good things to offer but the overall feel and fit at Western Michigan was what I was looking for in a school."

Franklin is also relieved to have made his college decision this early summer.

"I'm real glad to have it done. My friends and my family are real excited for me. WMU is really a lot closer to home than I expected and my family will be able to see me play in college."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Franklin?

"The hardest part of recruiting was having relationships with the different college coaches, and then having to tell them you are going to another school instead."

Joshua Franklin is verbally committed to Western Michigan. .