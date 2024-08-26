PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBLWFBQNFY0MlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FREE: EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

The Hunt is on!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2024 EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(This is the final edition of this preseason poll, which was originally released to the EDGY Nation subscribers on July 30th 2024. Stop missing out and Subscribe to the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)


1. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1) vs East St. Louis @ Illinois State

2. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (2) vs Maine South

3. Mount Carmel 0-0 (3) vs The Hun School (NJ)

4. Maine South 0-0 (4) @ Lincoln Way East

5. Cary Grove 0-0 (5) @ Central (Burlington)

6. Warren Township 0-0 (6) vs Hersey

7. Batavia 0-0 (7) @ Glenbard West

8. Downers Grove North 0-0 (8) vs OFallon @ Illinois Wesleyan

9. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (9) vs Kanakee

10. Wheaton St Francis 0-0 (10) vs Kenwood

11. York 0-0 (11) vs Glenbrook South

12. Naperville Central 0-0 (13) vs Hinsdale Central

13. Glenbard West 0-0 (13) vs Batavia

14. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (14) vs Iowa City (Iowa)

15. Kankakee 0-0 (15) @ Nazareth Academy

16. Wheaton South 0-0 (16) vs Glenbard South

17. Hersey 0-0 (17) @ Warren Township

18. Barrington 0-0 (18) @ South Elgin

19. Homewood Flossmoor 0-0 (19) @ Bolingbrook

20. Providence Catholic 0-0 (20) @ Wheaton North

21. Brother Rice 0-0 (21) vs Phillips

22. Geneva 0-0 (22) vs Larkin

23. Palatine 0-0 (23) vs St Charles North

24. St Rita 0-0 (24) vs Sandburg

25. Lake Zurich 0-0 (25) vs Fremd

26. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (26) @ Jacobs

27. Carmel Catholic 0-0 (27) @ Grayslake Central

28. Morgan Park 0-0 (28) @ Marist

29. Oswego 0-0 (29) vs Neuqua Valley

30. Sycamore 0-0 (30) vs DeKalb @ NIU

The Others (In No Particular Order):

St. Ignatius/Marist/Montini/Fenwick/Simeon/Wheaton North/Wheaton Academy/St Charles North/ Morris/Libertyville/Hillcrest/Lemont/Crete-Monee/Minooka/Plainfield North/Yorkville/Lincoln Way West/Hinsdale Central

