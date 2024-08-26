FREE: EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll
2024 EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1) vs East St. Louis @ Illinois State
2. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (2) vs Maine South
3. Mount Carmel 0-0 (3) vs The Hun School (NJ)
4. Maine South 0-0 (4) @ Lincoln Way East
5. Cary Grove 0-0 (5) @ Central (Burlington)
6. Warren Township 0-0 (6) vs Hersey
7. Batavia 0-0 (7) @ Glenbard West
8. Downers Grove North 0-0 (8) vs OFallon @ Illinois Wesleyan
9. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (9) vs Kanakee
10. Wheaton St Francis 0-0 (10) vs Kenwood
11. York 0-0 (11) vs Glenbrook South
12. Naperville Central 0-0 (13) vs Hinsdale Central
13. Glenbard West 0-0 (13) vs Batavia
14. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (14) vs Iowa City (Iowa)
15. Kankakee 0-0 (15) @ Nazareth Academy
16. Wheaton South 0-0 (16) vs Glenbard South
17. Hersey 0-0 (17) @ Warren Township
18. Barrington 0-0 (18) @ South Elgin
19. Homewood Flossmoor 0-0 (19) @ Bolingbrook
20. Providence Catholic 0-0 (20) @ Wheaton North
21. Brother Rice 0-0 (21) vs Phillips
22. Geneva 0-0 (22) vs Larkin
23. Palatine 0-0 (23) vs St Charles North
24. St Rita 0-0 (24) vs Sandburg
25. Lake Zurich 0-0 (25) vs Fremd
26. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (26) @ Jacobs
27. Carmel Catholic 0-0 (27) @ Grayslake Central
28. Morgan Park 0-0 (28) @ Marist
29. Oswego 0-0 (29) vs Neuqua Valley
30. Sycamore 0-0 (30) vs DeKalb @ NIU
The Others (In No Particular Order):
St. Ignatius/Marist/Montini/Fenwick/Simeon/Wheaton North/Wheaton Academy/St Charles North/ Morris/Libertyville/Hillcrest/Lemont/Crete-Monee/Minooka/Plainfield North/Yorkville/Lincoln Way West/Hinsdale Central