2024 EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1) vs East St. Louis @ Illinois State

2. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (2) vs Maine South

3. Mount Carmel 0-0 (3) vs The Hun School (NJ)

4. Maine South 0-0 (4) @ Lincoln Way East

5. Cary Grove 0-0 (5) @ Central (Burlington)

6. Warren Township 0-0 (6) vs Hersey

7. Batavia 0-0 (7) @ Glenbard West

8. Downers Grove North 0-0 (8) vs OFallon @ Illinois Wesleyan

9. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (9) vs Kanakee

10. Wheaton St Francis 0-0 (10) vs Kenwood

11. York 0-0 (11) vs Glenbrook South

12. Naperville Central 0-0 (13) vs Hinsdale Central

13. Glenbard West 0-0 (13) vs Batavia

14. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (14) vs Iowa City (Iowa)

15. Kankakee 0-0 (15) @ Nazareth Academy

16. Wheaton South 0-0 (16) vs Glenbard South

17. Hersey 0-0 (17) @ Warren Township

18. Barrington 0-0 (18) @ South Elgin

19. Homewood Flossmoor 0-0 (19) @ Bolingbrook

20. Providence Catholic 0-0 (20) @ Wheaton North

21. Brother Rice 0-0 (21) vs Phillips

22. Geneva 0-0 (22) vs Larkin

23. Palatine 0-0 (23) vs St Charles North

24. St Rita 0-0 (24) vs Sandburg

25. Lake Zurich 0-0 (25) vs Fremd

26. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (26) @ Jacobs

27. Carmel Catholic 0-0 (27) @ Grayslake Central

28. Morgan Park 0-0 (28) @ Marist

29. Oswego 0-0 (29) vs Neuqua Valley

30. Sycamore 0-0 (30) vs DeKalb @ NIU

The Others (In No Particular Order):

St. Ignatius/Marist/Montini/Fenwick/Simeon/Wheaton North/Wheaton Academy/St Charles North/ Morris/Libertyville/Hillcrest/Lemont/Crete-Monee/Minooka/Plainfield North/Yorkville/Lincoln Way West/Hinsdale Central