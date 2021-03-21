EdgyTim - FREE: Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Spring Season: Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Mount Carmel 1-0 (1)- The Caravan get a good win on the road over Montini on Friday night. It gets no easier this week at Loyola. Next: @ Loyola

2. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (2)- The Griffins again just reload and go. Nice test this Friday on the road at H-F. Next: @ Homewood-Flossmoor

3. Loyola Academy 1-0 (3)- The Ramblers needed three plus quarters to pull off the come from behind 7-3 win over St. Rita. Next: vs Mount Carmel

4. Warren Township 1-0 (4)- Can anyone slow down the Blue Devils in the North Suburban? Up next is Stevenson. Next: vs Stevenson

5. Brother Rice 1-0 (5)- Rice gets a nice 28-7 road win over Providence. The South Side Super Bowl is this Friday at Marist. Next: @ Marist

6. Marist 1-0 (6)- The Redhawks also get out of the gates well, beating ND 34-14. Can Marist beat Rice at home Friday night? Next: vs Brother Rice

7. Batavia 1-0 (7) The Bulldogs make a Week 1 statement with a 54-7 win over St. Charles East. Can the Bulldogs roll over another St. Charles (North) this week? Next: vs St Charles North

8. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (8)- Hopefully the Week 1 bye won't impact the Road Runners this week taking on St. Laurence. Next: vs St Laurence

9. Glenbard West 1-0 (9)- The Hitters had no issues with Addison Trail with a 56-0 win on the road Friday night. Per the Daily Herald RB Jimmy Zydlow overcomes Stage 3A Hodgkins Lymphoma and scores the Hilltoppers first TD of 2021. Next: @ York

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-0 (10)- The Vikings get a very strong 41-14 win over Lockport on Friday night. Big one this week hosting LW East. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

11. St. Rita 0-1 (11)- Can the Mustangs get the offense and standout RB/WR Kaleb Brown in gear this week hosting Montini? Next: vs Montini

12. Maine South 1-0 (12)- The Hawks get a big 49-6 win over Niles West. Evanston is up next and the Kits always present a challenge. Next: @ Evanston

13. DeKalb 1-0 (14)- The Barbs offense exploded on Saturday in a 58-21 win over Metea Valley on Saturday. Next: @ Naperville North

14. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (15)- The Wolves get the opening night win over McHenry. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

15. Naperville Central 1-0 (16)- The Redhawks wallop rival Waubonsie Valley 47-0 on Saturday and up next is another rival in Neuquq Valley. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

16. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (18)- The Hilltoppers explode in the second quarter and run away with a 49-0 win over St. Larry. Big one on Sunday at Triton. Next: vs Fenwick @ Triton

17. Fenwick 0-0 (17)- The Friars will look to get the spring season going this Sunday on hosting JCA. Next: vs Joliet Catholic @ Triton

18. Hinsdale Central 1-0 (20) The Red Devils posted a strong 42-7 win over OPRF. Next: @ Downers Grove North

19. Oswego 1-0 (21)- The Panthers pitched 24-0 shutout over Plainfield South on Friday night. Next: @ Plainfield North

20. Wheaton South 1-0 (22) The Red Grange Tigers pull off the 42-7 opening night win over Lake Park. Next: @ Glenbard North

21. Barrington 1-0 (24)- The Broncos beat Schaumburg 34-6 and next up is Palatine. Next: vs Palatine

22. St. Charles North 1-0 (25)- The North Stars beat Geneva 34-14 to kick off the season. Huge test this week on the road at Batavia. Next: @ Batavia

23. Bolingbrook 0-1 (13)- The Raiders will need to sort out some various issues this week after a tough 42-14 loss to LW East on Friday. Next: vs Bradley

24. Montini Catholic 0-1 (19)- The Broncos just could not overcome Mount Carmel in it's 31-21 loss on Friday. Life won't get any easier this week at St. Rita. Next: @ St. Rita

25. Fremd 1-0 (26) The Vikings get past Hoffman Estates 35-26. Next: vs Schaumburg

26. Cary Grove 1-0 (27)- The Trojans hang on the dear life in beating Burlington Central 28-20 on Saturday. Next: vs McHenry

27. Prospect 1-0 (28) The Knights start the season with a win over Wheeling. Next: vs Elk Grove

28. St. Francis 1-0 (29)- The Spartans pitch an impressive 28-0 win over ICCP. Next: @ Wheaton Academy

29. Antioch 1-0 (30)- The Sequoits get a battle from Grayslake Central and hold on for the 34-28 win. Next: @ North Chicago

30. Lake Forest (1-0) The Scouts manhandle Lake Zurich 21-3 on Friday night. Next: @ Mundelein

Out: Lake Zurich

Others to Watch (in no order): Willowbrook/Hersey/Neuqua Valley/Wheaton North/Evanston/Phillips/Simeon/Hillcrest/Crete-Monee/ Benet Academy/ Minooka/Lemont/Richmond Burton/Huntley/New Trier/Lincoln Way West