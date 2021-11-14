2022 TE James Kyle was riding high after receiving his first offer from Nebraska during his sophomore year. Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and a host of other schools then followed the Cornhuskers lead by extending offers during the fall of Kyle's junior year. The future looked bright for the talented athlete out of Loyola Academy (IL), that was until a couple of blood clots looked to end his career.

Despite his high school not allowing him to participate this season, Kyle has been cleared to play college football, and has a medical plan that paves the way for his return to the gridiron. The issue at hand is now finding a college to take a chance on the prospect that once looked like a national recruit in the making. Here is Kyle's story.