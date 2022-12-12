Hayden is now a four-star (5.8) prospect and is ranked the No. 25 outside linebacker in the nation. He checks in as the 8 prospect in the state of Illinois in the class of 2023.

Illinois commit Antwon Hayden , a linebacker from East St. Louis (Ill.), got a rankings bump in the latest update from Rivals.com.

Hayden put together a monster senior season at St. Louis, helping to lead the Flyers to the IHSA Class 7A state title.

He lined up at multiple positions on the Flyer defense, posting 92 tackles, 9 sacks and an interceptions. He also played running back

"I think Rivals saw me be a play-maker at multiple positions this season to lead me to a 4-star (prospect)," Hayden said. "Next year I will bring versatility to the Illini".

Hayden projects as an inside linebacker in the Illini's 3-4 base defense, and he has a chance to see the field early. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds he has a Big Ten-ready body.

Illinois does return starters CJ Hart and Tarique Barnes, leading tackler Isaac Darkangelo graduates. Look for Hayden to compete with current freshman James Kreutz for playing time.

Illinois picked up the commitment from Hayden back in March. He chose the Illini over offers from Mizzou, Colorado, and Mississippi State.

He plans to make it official in just over a week on the first day of the early signing period.



"I’m signing early on December 21 with Illinois," Hayden said.

He will be joined by teammate Brandon Henderson, a three-star offensive lineman that Illinois flipped from a previous commitment to Iowa State.