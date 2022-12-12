Future Illini linebacker Antwon Hayden gets rankings bump
Illinois commit Antwon Hayden, a linebacker from East St. Louis (Ill.), got a rankings bump in the latest update from Rivals.com.
Hayden is now a four-star (5.8) prospect and is ranked the No. 25 outside linebacker in the nation. He checks in as the 8 prospect in the state of Illinois in the class of 2023.
Hayden put together a monster senior season at St. Louis, helping to lead the Flyers to the IHSA Class 7A state title.
He lined up at multiple positions on the Flyer defense, posting 92 tackles, 9 sacks and an interceptions. He also played running back
"I think Rivals saw me be a play-maker at multiple positions this season to lead me to a 4-star (prospect)," Hayden said. "Next year I will bring versatility to the Illini".
Hayden projects as an inside linebacker in the Illini's 3-4 base defense, and he has a chance to see the field early. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds he has a Big Ten-ready body.
Illinois does return starters CJ Hart and Tarique Barnes, leading tackler Isaac Darkangelo graduates. Look for Hayden to compete with current freshman James Kreutz for playing time.
Illinois picked up the commitment from Hayden back in March. He chose the Illini over offers from Mizzou, Colorado, and Mississippi State.
He plans to make it official in just over a week on the first day of the early signing period.
"I’m signing early on December 21 with Illinois," Hayden said.
He will be joined by teammate Brandon Henderson, a three-star offensive lineman that Illinois flipped from a previous commitment to Iowa State.
COSGROVE'S TAKE - "Hayden has always been an impressive player with upside, but he really took that next step in his development this season. He obviously continued to grow physically and athletically, but also grew in ways that don’t always show up on film like his level of confidence and embracing the role of a leader.
Then you look at his combination of size and athleticism. He is a 6’3” muscled up unit and he has only improved his overall athleticism with the added mass. He is extremely versatile and although he will likely be a standout LB at the next level, he could also play RB or TE/H.
He plays the game fast. Extremely explosive in confined space, has an impressive motor and is extremely physical. I always had high expectations for Hayden, but he is ahead of where I thought he would be at this point in his football career and his best football is in front of him " - Clint Cosgrove, Rivals.com national recruiting analyst