GAMEDAY: Illinois vs. Virginia
LIVE: Illinois @ Virginia game thread
After a disappointing home loss to UTSA on Saturday night, Illinois prepares for its first road trip of the season.
The Illini will travel to Virginia to take on the 1-0 Cavaliers. Virginia opened its season with a 43-0 win over William & Mary.
Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.
2021 SCHEDULE | DEPTH CHART | SEASON STATS | ROSTER | BUY TICKETS
GAME WEEK VS. VIRGINIA
Monday: Weekly press conference notebook
Tuesday: Illinois player spotlight | Illini offense looks to rebound
Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | Virginia player spotlight - Quarterbacks
Thursday: Keys to the game | Podcast | Injury update
Friday: Friday forecast
Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery
Sunday: PFF: Top performers
• Talk about this article on the Grange Grove message board.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on Podbean.
• Follow us on Twitter: @IllinoisRivals, @JKarzen, @JohnSupinie, @Alec_Busse, @illiniguy1063
• Like us on Facebook.