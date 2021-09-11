 EdgyTim - GAMEDAY: Illinois vs. Virginia
GAMEDAY: Illinois vs. Virginia

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
LIVE: Illinois @ Virginia game thread

After a disappointing home loss to UTSA on Saturday night, Illinois prepares for its first road trip of the season.

The Illini will travel to Virginia to take on the 1-0 Cavaliers. Virginia opened its season with a 43-0 win over William & Mary.

Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.

2021 SCHEDULE | DEPTH CHART | SEASON STATS | ROSTER | BUY TICKETS

GAME NOTES: ILLINOIS | VIRGINIA

GAME WEEK VS. VIRGINIA

Monday: Weekly press conference notebook

Tuesday: Illinois player spotlight | Illini offense looks to rebound

Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | Virginia player spotlight - Quarterbacks

Thursday: Keys to the game | Podcast | Injury update

Friday: Friday forecast

Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery

Sunday: PFF: Top performers

