Gameday Central: Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame football

The No. 9/7 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame host the No. 7/8 Cincinnati Bearcats in a top ten showdown with major College Football Playoff implications. BlueandGold.com has your one-stop-shop for what you need to know heading into the game.

Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 1-0-0. Last meeting: October 20, 1900 - Notre Dame 58, Cincinnati 0. The contest was played in South Bend, long before Notre Dame Stadium was built.

QB Desmond Ridder (#9) - The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the AAC. Ridder has won 88% of this starts, the nation's active leader in career winning percentage among quarterbacks (33-5). Through three games this season, he has completed 65.1% of his passes, for 748 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

RB Jerome Ford (#24) - An Alabama transfer, Ford has found his footing at Cincinnati. This season, he has 300 yards rushing and 6 TDs, averaging 6.0 YPC. Had a 79 yard touchdown run last year in the Peach Bowl vs. Georgia - his first career start as a Bearcat.

DE Myjai Sanders (#21) - Third year as a full-time starter. First team all-AAC after recording 10.5 TFLs, and seven sacks. Projected by some to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, Sanders has yet to record a sack this season in three games played.

LB Darrian Beavers (#0) - Spent two seasons at Connecticut where he started as a true freshman. In his third season as a starter for the Bearcats, he is currently second on the team in tackles with 23 total, including two sacks.

DB Ahmad Gardner (#1) - Nicknamed "Sauce", the junior cornerback earned various first and second team All-American honors last season, and is also considered by some to be a first-round NFL Draft prospect. Has seven career interceptions.