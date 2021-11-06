Gameday Central: Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Below is a guide to get ready for the game.

The Fighting Irish enter the game 7-1, while the Midshipmen are 2-6 on the season, and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference.

No. 10 Notre Dame hosts Navy Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM EDT) for the 94th meeting between two storied programs. Both teams rank within the top 25 in all-time wins, Notre Dame ranking 6th with 925, Navy 23rd with 727.

LB Diego Fagot (#54) - 2020 Second-Team All-AAC. Has 10 tackles for loss this season, at 1.25/game, ranks 23rd in the nation. Also leads the team with 71 tackles (ranks 31st nationally in tackles/game). Also has one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery as well.

QB Tai Lavatai (#1) - Started the season at quarterback, but missed two games after being injured in the opener vs. Marshall. Has five rushing touchdowns this season, and has added two touchdown passes. Despite playing in just six of eight games, leads the team in total yardage with 515 yards.

FB Isaac Ruoss (#32) - Navy's leading rusher with 437 yards. Has two touchdowns this season. While a senior, can be considered one of Navy's surprise performers after serving exclusively in a special teams role last season. As a sophomore, had 44 yards rushing vs. Notre Dame, including a career long 26 yard run.

FB Carlinos Acie (#25) - As Navy searches for a spark out of the offensive backfield, Acie may be the man. Had a 64 yard run in Navy's 20-17 win over Tulsa last week. Second on the team in rushing yards with 287 yards.

LB Johnny Hodges (#57) - Second on the team in total tackles with 46 - including 3 tackles for loss - including one sack. Also has one interception, a team leading four pass breakups, and three quarterback hits.