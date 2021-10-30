Gameday Central: North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Tar Heels are coming off a 45-42 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Quarterback Sam Howell passed for two touchdowns, and ran for two scores, in that victory.

The Irish will look to extend their nation-best winning streak against unranked opponents to 38 consecutive games. Notre Dame has won nine straight home night games.

Notre Dame football will play in its second straight home night game as the Fighting Irish (6-1) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3, 3-3 ACC).

QB Sam Howell (#7) - The 2021 Preseason ACC Player of the Year. This year, Howell became North Carolina's all-time leader in TD passes against Virginia Tech, and is just 299 yards short of its career passing yards record. In addition, he is the ACC's all-time leader in passing efficiency. He has passed for a touchdown in all 32 games he has played at UNC. He is passing for 264.4 yards/game, with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also averages 70.4 yards/game rushing, with five touchdowns on the ground.

WR Josh Downs (#11) - Ranked No. 53 nationally in the class of 2020, Downs is the highest ranked offensive prospect to sign with the Tar Heels since Notre Dame de-commitment Elijah Hood (2014). Downs has 60 receptions this season. Jamari Morales is second on the team with just 16 receptions. A slot receiver, Downs averages 119.6 yards/game and has 8 touchdown catches in 2021.

RB Ty Chandler (#19) - A graduate transfer from Tennessee. Ranks 5th in Volunteer history with 3,245 all-purpose yards. This year, Chandler ranks fifth in the ACC with 84.0 yards rushing per game. Has shown big play ability this season with a pair of rushes more than 50 yards, and a 75 yard touchdown reception.

CB Tony Grimes (#20) - As a recruit, was originally a class of 2021 prospect, and ranked the No. 1 cornerback and No. 13 prospect nationally. Reclassified to 2020 and enrolled a full year early at UNC, played in 12 games as a true freshman, and started four games. Tied for second in the ACC this season with six pass breakups.

DL Myles Murphy (#8)- Like Grimes, Murphy is a very promising sophomore. He ranks third in the ACC with 8.5 tackles for loss and seventh with four sacks. He is coming off a 5 tackle, 2 TFL, 1 sack performance in North Carolina's last game, a 45-42 win over Miami.