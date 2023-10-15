Sycamore (Ill.) junior three star ranked safety recruit Burke Gautcher (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) made an earlier game day visit to Iowa with his family, and after a few weeks of consideration and family discussions today announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Gautcher, who was recruited by the Iowa Hawkeyes as a linebacker recruit discusses his early college decision here.

"In my mind I was ready to make my college decision, it was just time," Gautcher said. "Today was the right time to make my decision so I called up the coaches at Iowa and gave them my verbal commitment. I'm just very excited about my decision and so is my family."

Gautcher pointed to some of the key reasons why he decided to give the Iowa Hawkeyes his verbal commitment.

"I made a game day visit to Iowa when they played Michigan State and I just loved everything that Iowa has to offer. Iowa just has a great game day environment and it's a top school both academically along with being one of the top football programs in the Big Ten. Iowa is recruiting me as a linebacker and they really haven't discussed whether they like me at inside or outside linebacker but I can play at either spot. I also get along great with all of the coaches at Iowa and I already have a great connection with the coaches. Iowa is also pretty close to home which is great for my family."

So which other schools did Gautcher, who is playing quarterback and safety this season consider before committing to Iowa?

"I looked hard at Iowa, Illinois and also Minnesota. I made visits to all three schools and I just always have had a real strong connection with Iowa and the Iowa coaches that the other schools just didn't have. I really wasn't pressured by any of the schools to make a college decision, but I just felt like I wanted to lock in with Iowa."

Iowa has also formed a bit of an Iowa connection over the years with Sycamore High School.

"Coach (Jay) Niemann coached at NIU for some time and his sons (Ben and Nick) also played for Sycamore and then went on to both play at Iowa in college. It's cool to have that connection with Iowa and my high school and I'm honored to keep that connection. I know our coaches have great things to say about Iowa."

Next up for Gautcher and the Spartans (8-0) is a Week 9 regular season ending showdown with conference rival Morris (8-0) then the IHSA state playoffs the following week.

"It's always a big game with Morris and we both are undefeated and aiming to win the conference championship Friday night then go into the playoffs with a high seed."

Burke Gautcher is verbally committed to Iowa.