Greenville (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Dayne Schellenger (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) has the look of a big time recruit who should draw plenty of additional recruiting attention once the college camp circuit begins later this week. Get to know this latest name to watch in Greenville 2025 OT Dayne Schellenger here.

"We finished the school year about a week ago and I've been just working out and getting ready for the college summer camps," Schellenger said. "I have a handful of camps already set for this summer and I'm excited and ready to show the coaches what I can do this summer."

Schellenger broke down his upcoming summer camp plans along with his latest recruiting news.

"I'm planning to camp this summer at Lindenwood on June 3rd. I'm also set to camp this summer at Iowa, Iowa State and also Wisconsin all in June. I was getting camp invites from schools like Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio and also Louisville. I did make a game day visit to Miami of Ohio during last season and I watched the game against Ball State."

Schellenger, who has been a varsity starter at Greenville since his freshman season also discussed what he's working on to improve his game this off season.

"I've been working hard on improving my overall speed and footwork and I want to be able to be more dominant on the field on every play. I'm always working to get better and you always have something that can get better."

So which player does Schellenger admire and try to pattern his game after?

"I really like Quinton Nelson. He just plays with great aggressiveness."