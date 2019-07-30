Romeoville (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Zach Gibson (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) decided to give in state Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment on Monday night. Gibson, who will also try to also play basketball at SIU as well as playing football for the Salukis discusses his decision here.

"I'm just very excited to commit to SIU," Gibson said. "SIU was the first school to believe in me and that loyalty really means a lot to me. I'm going to SIU for football and basketball. I'll be signing a football scholarship and SIU will also allow me the opportunity to walk on to the basketball program."

Gibson, who is the son of current Romeoville head coach and former Notre Dame and NFL standout defensive linemen Oliver Gibson, discusses what sold him on SIU.

"Just getting to know the coaches at SIU and then seeing the school in person and what they have to offer really was impressive. SIU was recruiting me very early on and again they extended me an offer when no one else was ready to offer me. SIU was recruiting me as either a quarterback or possibly as a wide receiver. Position has never been a big issue for me and I'll play anywhere that best helps the team. I've also met Coach (Bryan) Mullins the new basketball coach. I played for the Illinois Wolves and I played for Coach Mullins Dad and I'm also excited to get a chance to walk on to the basketball team at SIU."

Gibson, who has played organized football for just one season was drawing recruiting attention from multiple Power 5 programs but Gibson wasn't ready to wait on more offers.

"I was hearing from a lot of schools who said they all liked me but they also all wanted to see some of my senior year video before they offered me. I was in touch with the coaches from Michigan State, Iowa, NIU, Missouri and also Arizona State. I just didn't want to miss out on an offer from SIU and I wasn't ready or willing to let my chance at SIU go away."

Gibson is also thrilled to have made his college decision.

"I'm very excited about having made my decision. The hardest part of the process was just talking to all of the college coaches and just not really knowing how interested they really are in you. At times it was hard to just know what the college coaches are thinking at times. I'm very grateful for every school who recruited me. Now I can just focus on my team and my senior season."

Zach Gibson is verbally committed to SIU.