Romeoville (Ill.) senior athlete prospect Zach Gibson (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) has been impressive at various college camps this summer including last Friday's NIU Friday Night Lights camp. Gibson, who was working out at the NIU camp as a tight end recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"The college camps have been going pretty well for me so far," Gibson said. "The goal this summer was to get out and get some goo.d work in and hopefully show the college coaches who I am and what I can do."

Gibson, who is the son of current Romeoville head coach and former Notre Dame and NFL standout defensive linemen Oliver Gibson, recapped his latest summer college camp travels.

"I've camped so far this summer at Michigan State, Arizona State, Iowa, North Central College and now NIU. I thought that the NIU camp well for me. I performed well and I felt like I was abler to give those coaches a good showing of my skills. The NIU coaches also gave me good overall feedback and I'm waiting for them to call me soon. They said once they are done with all of it's camp they would get back in touch with me this summer."

Does Gibson have any additional college camps on his schedule?

"I'm going to camp at Miami of Ohio this Saturday and I'm pretty sure that will be my last college camp this summer."

Gibson is also working with his team in camp this summer.

"We started our team camp back on June 6th and it's been going well. We are much father along this year compared to last season and we are going to be much more solid this season. We also play some new teams this year with West Aurora and Yorkville in our conference and it's good to see some new teams."