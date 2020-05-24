The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Gophers back in October of last year and while two previous attempts to get to campus this year were derailed by bad weather and cancelled due to the virus outbreak, James' virtual visits and relationships developed with the coaching staff won out in the end.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers grabbed their latest commitment on Sunday from one of their top priority targets in Simeon (Ill.) offensive tackle Cameron James .

James detailed his decision to become a Gopher below:

"Early on Minnesota was definitely a leader," he noted. "I was able to learn more about the school and the football program and knew around the end of April that they were the school for me. From the football program's success to the family atmosphere, everything seems amazing."

"The way they communicated. Always checked in on me. Always presented things Minnesota had to offer multiple times. They just know about the process and worked it hard."

"Coach (Brian) Callahan is a great coach that has already taught me a lot about offensive line play. Minnesota is already a great program, but is also a building program. I want to help them get to the next level and seeing all the other kids committed made me want to join them."

"I'm going to put my everything into Minnesota. Everything I do and everything I set forward from here on out will be all about Minnesota."

James chose Minnesota over a final five that also included Missouri, Michigan State, Indiana, and Kentucky.

He becomes the 17th overall commitment for the Gophers in the 2021 recruiting class and second offensive lineman, joining Annandale (Minn.) product Logan Purcell.

Moving forward, Minnesota will look to add two more offensive lineman to their class with some of their top remaining targets being Tomas Rimac, Joe Alt, Otto Hess, Austin Barber, Albert Reese, Ru'Quan Buckley, and Roderick Orr.

*Tim O'Hollaran of EdgyTim.com contributed to this story*