Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior two star ranked offensive guard/center recruit Jalen Grant (6-foot-1, 272 pounds) and the Mount Carmel Caravan are off to a strong start (4-0) this season. Grant checks in and recaps his latest recruiting and more in this update.

"The season has been going good for us so far," Grant said. "I also added a new offer today from Bowling Green which is exciting. I still need to learn more about them but it's nice to have an offer from them."

Grant also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I made my official visit to Wyoming back at the end of August and it was a really good visit. They played and beat Missouri and it was a great and very exciting game and a big win for Wyoming. Everyone at Wyoming was great and I really just enjoyed being in the mountains. It was just a nice change of pace. Everyone at Wyoming just seem like good people and everyone was just very chill. Outside of that visit I don't have any plans for now to take any other visits."

Grant is still not in any hurry to make a college choice for now.

"I'm really just focused on my team and on my senior season. I'm in contact with a lot of college coaches but my focus is on school and my football season. I've gotten a lot of college game day visit invitations from several schools but I just can't get out these days because of my schedule."

Grant is also thrilled to be playing at home as the Caravan have a brand new on campus stadium this season.

"Playing at our new home field is a great experience. Playing before at Gately Stadium was ok but the way everything is set up at our place now is great. The fans are right on top of you and we have great fans who make a lot of noise. It really does get loud and our fans bring a lot of energy."

Jalen Grant has multiple scholarship offers.