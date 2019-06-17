Normal (Ill.) Community senior defensive tackle prospect Brock Griffin (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) has been hitting the summer camp circuit hard this summer and Griffin has been seeing his work pay off. Griffin added his first FCS scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois and breaks down his latest recruiting news in this update.

"EIU offered my my first D1 scholarship offer and it feels good," Griffin said. "I was able to see the EIU coaches at a few different camps this summer and they really liked my camps and also like my overall game."

So what does Griffin know about EIU after adding an offer from the Panthers?

"I've never been to EIU yet so I definitely want to try to get over and visit them in person soon. I've been running into the EIU coaches and Coach Dan Hernandez at Lindenwood and he seems like a good guy and a good coach. I know that EIU has a new staff and that those coaches came from Northwestern."

Griffin recapped his latest camp travels along with what's next on his busy summer schedule.

"I've been at camps soo far this summer at Lindenwood, the 810 Varsity Camp in Kansas City, North Central College, Ball State and also the Indianapolis mega camp on Saturday. I'm also planning to camp at Bowling Green this Friday and possibly Indiana State on Saturday. I'm also planning to camp at Eastern Kentucky on June 28th plus the SIU linemen camp in July. I'm also looking at camps at Kent State and also Illinois State."

Griffin is also eyeing this coming summer and his camp plans.

"I'm looking at hitting some of the Megacamps this summer and a lot of the college coaches I've been in touch with all plan to attend those camps. I'm set to attend the Lindenwood camp along with the Kansas City Megacamp. I'm sure I'll be adding more camps once the colleges start coming into school."

Griffin has also been focused on his team camp this summer.

"We started our team practices back on June 3rd and it's been going good. Everyone is excited about the team and we are doing our camp schedule a bit different this year. We have one week of camp and then a week of lifting and it's been going great."

Brock Griffin has scholarship offers from EIU, Quincy, Minnesota State and Lindenwood.

