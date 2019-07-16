Normal (Ill.) Community senior defensive tackle recruit Brock Griffin (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) has remained busy this summer between his team camp along with taking part in a few recent college camps. Griffin checks in and recaps his latest travels and more here.

"I was hoping to get down to SIU on Saturday for a camp but we had a family emergency and I couldn't make it," Griffin said. "Our team camp has been going really well and I was also able to camp at Illinois State last week."

Griffin filled us in on his recent camp performance at in-town Illinois State.

"The Illinois State camp I thought went really well for me. The camp was cut short a little bit because of the weather but the ISU coaches also felt I did well. The Illinois State coaches are on a break this week but they said as soon as they get back in town next week they will let me know if they will offer me or not. I'm hoping to get some good news from the Illinois State coaches soon."

So what's next for Griffin with his recruiting process?

"I'm going to just focus on my team and our team camp the rest of the summer. I want to see how things all work out and I'm planning to wait at least the first few weeks of the season before I make any type of decision. I'm excited for my senior year and I feel that I'm going to show the college coaches how much better of a player I am this year on video. I know that schools like Illinois State and Southern Illinois all want to see my early season video plus some others like South Dakota."

Griffin is also feeling very good about his team this summer.

"We started back at team camp last week and this team is a lot closer than last season. Everyone on this team is close and we all have good relationships with each other on and off the field especially with the younger guys. This team has a much tighter bond and it's really showing in camp. We have a chance to be a really good team this season."

Brock Griffin has scholarship offers from EIU, Quincy, Minnesota State, Augustana (SD) and Lindenwood.

