EdgyTim - Gudaitis commits to Illinois State

Committed! I want to say thank you to my family for supporting me through my decision, and all my coaches for helping me get to where I am today. #RedBirdsRi21ng @Coach_CJIrvin @RedbirdFB @Coach_Etheridge @coachpardun @TNTignite @EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB pic.twitter.com/EWtvHd8tBC

"I just have a great connection with the coaches at Illinois State," Gudaitis said. "My high school also has a long time connection to Illinois State and we've had several players at Hersey become strong players for Illinois State. It's a great school and opportunity and I'm excited about my decision."

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey senior offensive guard recruit Ryan Gudaitis (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Wednesday night and gave in-state Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Gudaitis discusses his college decision here.

Gudaitis was able to make a recent in person campus visit to Illinois State.

"I really wanted to visit Illinois State before I made my college decision so we drove down and just looked about the campus, saw the stadium and some of the other facilities along with getting to drive around and experience the town. I really like the entire area and my brother goes to school down there (Illinois Wesleyan). I was able to sort of follow along on a virtual visit and see everything in person at Illinois State. Illinois State has a great campus and I just felt good being on campus and it feels like a place where I can succeed."

Gudaitis, who also considered offers from SIU and Bryant admitted that the COVID pandemic played a big role in his recruiting process.

"COVID played a big role for sure. I was originally planning to wait until after my senior season to make a decision. I was hoping to be able to let schools see my senior season video but that wasn't going to happen. I also was looking forward to the summer camp season but that also didn't happen. The IHSA moving the season from the fall to the spring also was a factor on the overall timing. I'm just very happy that I made the right decision with Illinois State."

Gudaitis, who will start his senior year of high school on Monday is thrilled to have his recruiting process completed and discussed the toughest part of the recruiting process for him.

"Just all of the fallout from COVID made recruiting a lot harder. Not being able to make visits made it a challenge to just get a good feel about each school.I'm just glad and relieved to have made my college decision."

Gudaitis is now the seventh known in state commitment to the Illinois State Redbirds Class of 2021. Gudaitis joins O'Fallon K/WR Ian Wagner, East St. Louis TE Scott Presson, Lake Zurich ATH Jack Dwyer, St. Francos QB Tommy Rittenhouse, St. Rita OL Bodie Turner and Sacred Heart Griffin LB Reese Edwards.

Ryan Gudaitis is verbally committed to Illinois State University.



