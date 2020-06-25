EdgyTim - Gudaitis is ready for the season

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey senior offensive guard recruit Ryan Gudaitis (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) has been staying busy this summer despite the ongoing Stay at Home order within the State of Illinois. Gudaitis checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more here.

"We started summer conditioning with our team," Gudaitis said. "We go Monday through Thursday and it just feels good to be back and working with the team."

Gudaitis also recapped his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I have offers from Illinois State, SIU and also Bryant and I stay in touch with the coaches from those schools. I took a virtual tour with SIU and outside of making a junior day visit back earlier in the year to NIU that's the only visits I've taken. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Yale, Lehigh and Dayton. Those coaches all said they wanted to see me this spring or this summer in person. I'm starting to put together a combine workout video for the college coaches that includes my height. weight plus doing a lot of agility work plus some testing like running a 40 yard dash."

Don't look for a college decision coming anytime soon for Gudaitis.

"I'm in no rush for now to make a college decision. I'm planning to play out my senior year and see how things go for me."

Gudaitis is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"I'm expecting big things from our team this season. We used to be near the bottom of the conference but things have changed. Our goal this year is to get deep into the state playoffs. I've been working on just making sure my pass sets are clean and just getting downhill faster and playing with more power and strength."

Ryan Gudaitis has scholarship offers from Illinois State, Bryant and Southern Illinois.



