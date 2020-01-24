Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior offensive guard prospect Devin Hale (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) was one of several top in state underclassmen prospects who took part in the annual EDGYTIM Showcase powered by EFT Football on Monday. Hale was named one of the AM Session Top Dogs by the coaches and Hale recaps his event experience, recruiting and more here.

"I had a great time at the (EDGYTIM) showcase," Hale said. "I thought it was a well run and well organized event and I also liked the overall competition level."

Hale, who started last season for the Cyclones and head coach Ken Leonard can play on either side of the football.

"I can play on both the offensive line along with the defensive line. I like playing offensive guard but a lot of the college coaches also feel I have the body type of more of a defensive tackle. I can play at either spot and I'm working to just get better at both spots this winter. I just feel more comfortable at offensive guard and that's why I worked out at the showcase on the offensive line."

Has Hale started to draw any recruiting attention just yet?

"I know that a few schools like Illinois State, SIU and also Ball State have been following me. I went to game day visits last fall to both SIU and Ball State."

So what part of his game is Hale looking to improve this off season?

"I just want to become a more dominant linemen on both sides of the line. I just want to start burying people starting now and that was my approach at the showcase on Monday. I'm also working this winter on having better bond with my teammates and just becoming more of a leader."

Hale is also excited about the Cyclones chances for the 2020 season.

"We were a very young team last year and we took some losses. Everyone is excited to get back to work this winter and everyone is very motivated. The seniors taught us a lot last year and we really built a great bond and we want to take that bond even farther this winter. "

