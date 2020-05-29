EdgyTim - Hale is looking ahead

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin senior offensive guard prospect Devin Hale (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) has been done with his junior year of high school for the past few weeks and is in full summer break mode. Hale also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and summer plans in this update.

"We finished the school year last Friday," Hale said. "I'm on summer break now and I've been working out along with helping my Mom with her daycare center so that's been keeping me busy."

Hale filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I added my first offer not too long ago from Upper Iowa (D2) which is exciting. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, Murray State and also SIU. I had plans to go to a lot of college camps this summer but just about all of them have been cancelled. I'm still hoping to get out to a few bigger camps like Lindenwood which last I heard hadn't been cancelled."

Does Hale have any set goals for himself for his upcoming senior season?

"I've been always a team goals come first guy and I'm more focused on just working on my explosiveness on the defensive line. I'm also planning on playing on the offensive line at guard and my goal on the line to to just bury everyone in front of me. I'm excited to get to play on both sides of the football this season and show everyone what I can do."

In the meantime Hale and the rest of the SHG Cyclones remain in contact and ready for football.

"We've been doing Zoom calls a few times a week. We also have a leadership group that meets on Zoom and we make sure that we are staying in touch with everyone on the team and staying on the same page. Once things open up everyone on our team will be ready to go."

