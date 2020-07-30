EdgyTim - Hampton opts for mid term graduation

Aurora (Ill.) Christian two star ranked senior quarterback recruit Ethan Hampton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) had been paying very close attention to the ongoing events surrounding the Illinois High School Association and COVID-19. After the IHSA announced it was moving the football season from the fall to spring on Wednesday, Hampton finalized his plans and announced that he is opting out of his senior year and will graduate in December and enroll at NIU for the spring semester.

"I had a pretty good idea that this was going to happen (IHSA moving football to the spring)," Hampton said. "We have been preparing for it but seeing the season moved to the spring still hurts. I really wanted to finish out my high school career playing with my guys but that won't happen now."

Hampton had planned to graduate mid term from Aurora Christian for some time and Wednesday's IHSA action set things in motion.

"My parents and I talked about this a lot over the last several months and I was holding out hope that we could play this fall. The decision to enroll early to NIU is just the best for my future. I had been talking with my teammates about this in different group chats and also in person. Saying goodbye to my teammates one last time is going to be really tough, but it's something that is the best for me. Everyone on the team and at Aurora Christian have been very supportive of my decision."

Enrolling early at NIU will give Hampton an early head start on his college career.

"I'll be able to start spring ball with NIU along with starting classes. It's really a big advantage for me to go into NIU early. I'll get to get into the playbook earlier and have a chance to lift and get bigger and stronger. My goal is to go into NIU and compete right away for a job."

Ethan Hampton is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.