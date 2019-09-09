Aurora (Ill.) Christian junior quarterback prospect Ethan Hampton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has been able to get out to make two college game day visits over the past two weeks. Hampton checks in and recaps his recent college travels and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I'm actually on my way home right now (Sunday night) from North Dakota State," Hampton said. "I also visited a game last weekend at NIU and both visits went well for me and I really enjoyed seeing both games and learning more about each school."

Hampton filled us in on his weekend experience at North Dakota State.

"The visit to North Dakota State went pretty good. They played North Dakota and overall it was a fun visit. I was able to meet with Coach (David) Braun my recruiting coach along with meeting and getting to talk with several other coaches at North Dakota State. It was my first ever visit to North Dakota State and everything was just really nice. It was great seeing the team play in a dome, especially since it was raining all day on Saturday. The overall fan support and the fan base at NDSU is just incredible and they really love the team and they pack the dome. The coaches at NDSU said that they want me to stay in touch and to come back again this winter for another visit. They also explained how they handle the recruiting process and that they take it slow compared to some other schools when it comes to offering early scholarships."

Hampton also recapped his recent visit to NIU for the Huskies win over Illinois State.

"I went to a game at NIU two weeks ago when they beat Illinois State. It was my first game day visit to NIU and I really liked it. NIU has nice newer facilities and it's obviously close to home. I haven't had a lot of contact with any of the NIU coaches yet but they did say that they liked my video and want me to stay in touch."

Hampton is also planning to make more upcoming college game day visits this fall.

"I'm planning to get out to visit more games this fall. I'm looking at visiting WIU this coming weekend along with getting out to games at Northwestern, Miami of Ohio, Iowa, Illinois and also Western Michigan this season. I've been in contact and drawing college game invited from all of those schools and I'm excited to see those schools in person and learn more about each school."

Hampton and the Eagles are off to a good start (2-0) and is excited for the rest of his junior season.

"We are playing Aurora Central Catholic this Friday and they are a big rival for us and it's always a fun week. We are playing well so far. I've thrown 7 touchdowns in two games and I've also run for a touchdown."

