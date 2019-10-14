Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey senior safety recruit Jordan Hansen (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has decided to give Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Hansen, who has led the Hersey Huskies (7-0) on both sides of the football this season discusses his college decision here.

"I'm really excited about it (commitment to NIU)," Hansen said. "NIU started really recruiting me harder around the beginning of the season. The NIU coaches saw me earlier in the summer at one of the North Central College one day camps and we've been in regular contact ever since then."

Hansen, who also was drawing fall recruiting attention from Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota State, Eastern Illinois and Illinois State felt that NIU was the best overall fit for him.

"NIU has a lot to offer. They recruited me as a safety and I'm more of an athlete recruit for them. I really like all of the coaches at NIU. They are just great guys and they have a plan in place to keep the football program on top. NIU also has nice facilities and really everything at NIU is impressive. NIU is also close to home which is a plus. Distance from home was not a huge factor for me but it definitely works out great for my family."



Hansen is also happy and relived to have made his college choice.

"It's a big relief for sure. I can just stay focused on my team and on my season season without having to worry about recruiting."

Jordan Hansen is the 17th known verbal commitment to the NIU Huskies Class of 2020 and the 3rd known in state pledge. Hensen joins Oswego OL Jack Hugunin and West Aurora DE Matt Johnson in the NIU in state class.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today