DeKalb (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Spencer Harris (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) took his time when it came to making his final college choice and decided to pledge to Georgetown. Harris discusses his decision here.

"It was a long process but I'm very happy at how things turned out for me," Harris said. "Georgetown. "Georgetown offers me a chance to play Division 1 football and get a great education."

Harris made a recent official visit to Georgetown and discussed what stood out about the Hoyas.

"I really jelled with the coaches and the players at Georgetown on my official visit. Academics have always been one of my top priorities in my recruiting and Georgetown is just a great place to be. I'll be able to play at a high level of football while I can also play at a school where I'll be able to get a chance to find some great internships. The opportunities that are available at Georgetown are amazing and I'm also considering majoring in Finance. Georgetown has one of the Top 5 finance programs in the world and that was also another big selling factor to me."

So who else did Harris consider before making his final college choice?

"I also made an official visit to Eastern Illinois and they also had a lot to offer. I really liked the new coaching staff at EIU and I also had a good official visit to EIU. I really built up a good relationship with those coaches and having to call them and tell them I was committing elsewhere wasn't an easy call to make."

So is Harris is happy to end his recruiting process?

"I'm thrilled it's over. My family in ecstatic for me and my final decision."

Spencer Harris is verbally committed to Georgetown.