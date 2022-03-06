Hawkeyes offer DB John Nestor

Following a junior day visit to Iowa City, Chicago defensive back John Nestor has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-1, 192-pound junior from Marist High School, the opportunity came during a meeting with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"Coach Ferentz, the head coach, told me and I couldn't believe it," said Nestor. "I was so happy and grateful for the offer. It was life changing."

Beyond the offer, the junior day visit also gave Nestor a chance to learn more about the Iowa football program and its culture and history.

"The visit was very good," Nestor said. "They had us get there at 11 AM to dress up in their uniform and take pictures and a video. After that, we sat down and had lunch with everyone and talked with some coaches. Then we got a whole tour of the football facility and sat down in a position meeting with Coach Parker."

"What stood out to me at the visit was the amount of All-American DBs they have had in the past," said Nestor. "They are also very consistent with their coaching staff. I would say 90% of the staff are Iowa guys so they know the culture and way Iowa does things so that’s also pretty cool."

Coaching wise, Nestor was able to talk with not only head coach Kirk Ferentz, but also lead recruiter Seth Wallace and defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who also coaches the defensive backs.

"I met with Coach Ferentz, Coach Parker, and Coach Wallace," Nestor said. "They are all straight shooters and don’t mess around. They all said that they really like my film and are excited to build a relationship."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 15 for Nestor as the Hawkeyes join Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan on his list.

The three-star prospect has several more visits coming up as he continues to research all of his options.

"I am going to Miami of Ohio the 15th of March, Minnesota the 21st, Purdue the 26th, Iowa State April 1st and 2nd and Nebraska the 9th of April," said Nestor.