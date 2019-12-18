The Iowa Hawkeyes signed 20 recruits during the early signing period this week.

---

2020 IOWA FOOTBALL RECRUITS

Yahya Black DL 6-5 260 Fr. Marshall, MN

Reggie Bracy DB 6-0 190 Fr. Mobile, AL

Isaiah Bruce DL 6-2 265 Fr. Lena, IL

Deontae Craig, DL, 6-3, 240, Freshman, Ft. Wayne, IN





Brenden Deasfernandes DB 6-0 170 Fr. Belleville, MI

Tyler Elsbury OL 6-5 290 Fr. Byron, IL

Jay Higgins LB 6-2 220 Fr. Indianapolis, IN

Deuce Hogan QB 6-4 200 Fr. Southlake, TX

Ethan Hurkett DL 6-3 245 Fr. Cedar Rapids, IA

Logan Jones DL 6-3 260 Fr. Council Bluffs, IA

Luke Lachey TE 6-6 215 Fr. Columbus, OH

AJ Lawson DB 6-0 175 Fr. Decatur, IL

Quavon Matthews WR 5-11 170 Fr. Largo, FL

Mason Richman OL 6-6 260 Fr. Leawood, KS

Lukas Van Ness DL 6-5 240 Fr. Barrington, IL

Diante Vines WR 6-0 190 Fr. Danbury, CT

Josh Volk OL 6-4 305 Fr. Cedar Rapids, IA

Gavin Williams RB 6-0 200 Fr. Altoona, IA

Leshon Williams RB 5-10 200 Fr. Chicago, IL

Elijah Yelverton TE 6-4 220 Fr. Royse City, TX

---

2020 Iowa Football Recruits by Position

Defensive Back (3)

Reggie Bracy

Brenden Deasfernandes

AJ Lawson

Defensive Line (5)

Yahya Black

Isaiah Bruce

Ethan Hurkett

Logan Jones

Lukas Van Ness

Linebacker (1)

Jay Higgins

Quarterback (1)

Deuce Hogan

Offensive Line (3)

Tyler Elsbury

Mason Richman

Josh Volk

Running Back (2)

Gavin Williams

Leshon Williams

Wide Receiver (2)

Quavon Matthews

Diante Vines

Tight End (2)

Luke Lachey

Elijah Yelverton

---

2020 Iowa Football Recruits by State

Alabama (1)

Reggie Bracy

Connecticut (1)

Diante Vines

Florida (1)

Quavon Matthews

Illinois (5)

Isaiah Bruce

Tyler Elsbury

AJ Lawson

Lukas Van Ness

Leshon Williams

Indiana (1)

Jay Higgins

Iowa (4)

Ethan Hurkett

Logan Jones

Josh Volk

Gavin Williams

Kansas (1)

Mason Richman

Michigan (1)

Brenden Deasfernandes

Minnesota (1)

Yahya Black

Ohio (1)

Luke Lachey

Texas (2)

Deuce Hogan

Elijah Yelverton

---

Yahya Black (WHY-yay)

Defensive Line

6-5, 260, Freshman

Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)

High School Honors - - Earned all-state honors as a senior while being named district Defensive Player of the Year . . . district Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior . . . Career - - Earned three letters while playing defensive end and tackle . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a sophomore and junior, as team posted a three-year record of 29-4 . . . holds school record for career sacks (17.5) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in track and three in basketball.

Personal - - Born 4/21/02 . . . education and mathematics major . . . parents are Wendy and Richard Black . . . high school coach was Terry Bahlmann.

---

Reggie Bracy

Defensive Back

6-0, 190, Freshman

Mobile, Ala. (St. Paul’s Episcopal HS)

High School Honors - - First-team all-state and all-region as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a sophomore . . . Career - - Lettered in football, track, and basketball . . . led team in tackles as a sophomore and senior . . . team reached state playoffs four straight years, winning state title as a sophomore while posting four-year record of 41-11 . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 89 tackles as a senior, with six tackles for loss, three sacks, seven pass break-ups, and one interception.

Personal - - Born 11/6/01 . . . given name is Harry Reginald Bracy, II . . . open major . . . Honor Roll student for three years . . . parents are Lanesha and Harry Bracy . . . high school coach was Steve Mask.

---

Isaiah Bruce

Defensive Line

6-2, 265, Freshman

Lena, Ill. (Lena-Winslow HS)

High School Honors - - First-team all-state and all-conference as running back and defensive end as a junior and senior . . . conference MVP as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-conference as tight end and defensive end as a sophomore . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as running back and defensive end . . . helped prep team advance to state playoffs four straight years, while winning state title as a sophomore and junior . . . four-year record of 47-5, including two 14-0 seasons . . . first player in school history to win consecutive MVP honors . . . team captain as a senior . . . rushed 84 times for 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, while recording 38 tackles on defense with 16 tackles for loss . . . rushed 66 times for 907 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior, and had 37 tackles and 11 tackles for loss . . . 15 receptions for 413 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, while collecting nine tackles and five tackles for loss . . . also lettered in track.

Personal - - Born 10/29/01 . . . sports management major . . . parents are Karmen Chambers and Will Bruce . . . high school coach was Ric Arand.

---

Deontae Craig (dee-AUHN-tae)

Defensive Line6-3, 240, Freshman

Ft. Wayne, Ind. (Culver Academies)

High School Honors - - Named to IFCA Top 50 as a junior and senior . . . named to Indiana Digest Prime Time 25 as a junior . . . Class 4A all-state as a junior . . . Career - - Earned four letters as defensive end . . . helped prep team post 29-14 four-year record . . . team captain as a senior . . . holds school records for career tackles, career and season sacks, and tackles for loss in a season and career . . . also earned four letters in basketball, including winning a state championship.

Personal - - Born 10/29/01 . . . sports studies major . . . Silver A recognition as a senior . . . parents are Shanette and Deon Craig . . . high school coach was Andrew Dorrel.

---

Brenden Deasfernandes (dee-EZ-fur-nan-dez)

Defensive Back

6-0, 170, Freshman

Belleville, Mich. (Belleville HS)

High School Honors - - Earned Division 1 first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . Career - - Played defensive back and wide receiver as a prep . . . team captain as a senior . . . prep team won back-to back conference titles as a junior and senior . . . helped prep team advance to state playoffs three straight years, including state semifinals as a junior and senior, while compiling a three-year mark of 34-3 . . . 30 tackles, nine pass break-ups, and one interception as a senior . . . 11 tackles and three pass break-ups as a junior . . . also lettered in track.

Personal - - Born 8/21/02 . . . sports medicine major . . . parents are Sirfornia and Thomas Deasfernandes . . . high school coach was Jermain Crowell.

---

Tyler Elsbury

Offensive Line

6-5, 290, Freshman

Byron, Ill. (Byron HS)

High School Honors - - Earned first-team all-state, all-conference and all-area honors as a junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . first-team all-conference and all-area as a sophomore . . . nominated for Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year as a senior . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . team captain as a senior . . . prep team reached state semifinals as a sophomore and state championship game as a junior and senior, posted a three-year record of 37-4 . . . also lettered in wrestling (4) and baseball (2).

Personal - - Born 7/14/01 . . . sports management major . . . earned academic all-state recognition . . . parents are Cyndi and Mike Elsbury . . . high school coach was Jeff Boyer.

---

Jay Higgins

Linebacker

6-2, 220, Freshman

Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)

High School Honors - - Named to All-State Top 50 as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-county as a junior and senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference honors as a sophomore . . . Career - - Four-year football letterman as linebacker and tight end . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . helped prep team reach state championship game as a sophomore and state regionals as a junior . . . three-year prep record of 27-11 . . . ranked in the top 10 nationally in tackles as a senior . . . holds school record with 471 career tackles . . . led conference in tackles for three consecutive seasons . . . had 151 tackles, five pass break-ups, and three forced fumbles as a senior . . . finished with 145 tackles, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior . . . had 158 tackles and four forced fumbles as a sophomore . . . had 17 tackles as a freshman . . . also earned three letters in basketball.

Personal - - Born 2/14/02 . . . animal science major . . . parents are Shelley and Roy Higgins . . . high school coach was Mic Roessler.

---

Deuce Hogan

Quarterback

6-4, 200, Freshman

Southlake, Texas (Faith Christian HS)

High School Honors - - Earned all-state and all-district honors as a senior . . . named all-district as a sophomore and junior . . . named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman . . . Career - - Four-year letterman in football . . . prep team advanced to state playoffs four straight years, winning state title as a freshman and reaching semifinals as a senior . . . four-year prep record of 36-11 . . . team captain as a sophomore, junior, and senior . . . holds school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards, and completions . . . passed for 8,192 yards and completed 52.8 percent of his pass attempts, with 100 career touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.

Personal - - Born 10/20/00 . . . given name is Kristopher Joseph Hogan, II . . . open major . . . parents are Amy and Kris Hogan . . . high school coach was his father, Kris Hogan.

---

Ethan Hurkett (HERK-it)

Defensive Line

6-3, 245, Freshman

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Xavier HS)

High School Honors - - Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . district Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-metro, all-district, and all-area as a senior . . . first-team all-state as a junior . . . first team all-metro and all-district as a junior . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as inside linebacker and fullback . . . team captain and MVP as a senior . . . prep team won Class 3A state title as a sophomore and junior and reached state playoffs as a senior . . . four-year record of 43-2 . . . had 53.5 tackles as a senior, with 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery . . . had 64 tackles as a junior, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks . . . had 34.5 tackles as a sophomore . . . also lettered in track.

Personal - - Born 9/19/01 . . . business administration major . . . Honor Roll student four straight years . . . named to all-district academic team as a junior and senior . . . parents are Janelle and Edward . . . high school coach was Duane Schulte.

---

Logan Jones

Defensive Line

6-3, 260, Freshman

Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS)

High School Honors - - Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior, along with first-team all-district and all-city honors, while being named Lineman of the Year . . . named to first-team Elite all-state team as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-city while being named Lineman of the Year . . . first-team all-district and all-city as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-district as a freshman . . . Career - - Four-year football letterman as defensive end, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle . . . prep team reached state playoffs four straight seasons, reaching semifinals as a junior and senior . . . 21-3 record as a junior and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 30 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks . . . had 52 tackles as a junior, with 22.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks . . . had 18.5 tackles as a sophomore, with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks . . . also lettered in track (4) and basketball (3) . . . won state title in shot put and discus as a junior.

Personal - - Born 10/19/01 . . . open major . . . mother is Larae Jones . . . high school coaches were Just Kammrad and Jim Duggan.

---

Luke Lachey (luh-SHAY)

Tight End

6-6, 215, Freshman

Columbus, Ohio (Grandview HS)

High School Honors - - Earned first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-district honors as a senior . . . named to all-metro team as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior, as well as honorable mention on Super 25 team . . . first-team all-conference and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . two-time Back of the Year at Grandview and conference Most Outstanding Player . . . Career - - Four-year football letterman as wide receiver, tight end and defensive back . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . had 57 receptions for 741 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, along with 43 rushing attempts for 357 yards and three touchdowns . . . had five interceptions on defense as a senior . . . had 45 receptions for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, with three interceptions on defense and 13 kickoff returns for 387 yards and two touchdowns . . . had 15 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore . . . had three interceptions on defense and eight punt returns for 76 yards and one touchdown . . . had one reception for 28 yards and a touchdown as a freshman . . . also earned four letters in basketball and two letters in track.

Personal - - Born 6/29/01 . . . open major . . . National Honor Society and Honor Roll as a prep . . . earned Academic All-Ohio recognition . . . parents are Ann and Jim Lachey . . . father played college football at Ohio State . . . high school coach was Jason Peters.

---

AJ Lawson

Defensive Back6-0, 175, FreshmanDecatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)

High School Honors - - First-team all-conference as a junior and senior . . . first-team all-county as a junior . . . Career - - Four-year football letterman as defensive back and wide receiver . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs three straight seasons, posting three-year mark of 20-12 . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 39 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, with 25 tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown on defense . . . had 45 receptions for 843 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, with 33 tackles, five interceptions and two touchdowns on defense . . . had 16 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore . . . earned two letters in basketball and track . . . placed in state track meet in high jump, while also competing in long jump and sprints.

Personal - - Born 4/12/02 in Atlanta, Georgia . . . sports management major . . . parents are Leshaun Anderson and Alphonzo Lawson, Sr. . . . high school coach was Derek Spates.

---

Quavon Matthews (QWAY-vohn)

Wide Receiver

5-11, 170, Freshman

Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)

High School Honors - - Missed entire junior season due to injury . . . Career - - Three-year letterman as wide receiver and punt and kick return specialist . . . played on three teams that advanced to state playoffs, posting 24-10 record . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 22 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior . . . had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, along with two punt return touchdowns.

Personal - - Born 10/7/01 . . . sports medicine major . . . parents are Tyronda Bascomb and Dartavious Small . . . high school coach was former Iowa defensive back Marcus Paschal.

---

Mason Richman

Offensive Line

6-6, 260, Freshman

Leawood, Kan. (Blue Valley HS)

High School Honors - - Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and named to Elite 81 . . . finalist for Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year . . . second-team all-conference as a junior . . . Career - - Earned three letters in football while helping team advance to state playoffs three straight seasons . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 48 tackles in nine games as a senior, with 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and 12 pressures . . . also recorded five blocked kicks and recorded one safety . . . had 45 tackles in seven games as a junior, with nine tackles for loss and five sacks . . . had nine tackles in three games as a sophomore . . . also lettered in basketball.

Personal - - Born 5/7/02 . . . sports management major . . . three-time member of prep Honor Roll . . . parents are Kathryn Richman Wallace and John Richman . . . high school coach was Allen Terrell.

---

Lukas Van Ness

Defensive Line

6-5, 240, Freshman

Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)

High School Honors - - Named MSL Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference as a senior . . . named first-team all-state by Champaign News Gazette . . . first-team all-area as a senior by Daily Herald and Pioneer Press . . .

Career - - Two-year football letterman, helping prep team advance to state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 67 tackles as a senior, with 17 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked punt . . . also earned three letters in hockey.

Personal - - Born 7/6/01 . . . business major . . . member of National Honor Society as a prep . . . earned academic all-state recognition . . . parents are Leanna and Jason Van Ness . . . high school coach was Joe Sanchez.

---

Diante Vines (dee-AUHN-tae)

Wide Receiver

6-0, 190, Freshman

Danbury, Ct. (The Taft School)

High School Honors - - Earned All-New England and Erickson League first-team honors as a wide receiver and defensive back as a junior at Danbury High School and senior at Taft . . . back-to-back Player of the Week honors as a senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a defensive back as a sophomore . . . Career - - Earned eight varsity letters while competing as a prep in football, basketball, and track . . . played wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back as a prep, along with kick returns . . . prep team won Erickson League championship and Todd Marble Bowl as a junior . . . two-year record of 13-4 . . . set school record with 100-yard interception return . . . holds career records at Taft for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdown receptions . . . team captain as a junior . . . had 48 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns as a senior, with three rushing touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and two defensive touchdowns (interception and fumble return) . . . recorded 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense, with two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble . . . had 184 yards on three kickoff returns . . . as a junior recorded 51receptions for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns at Taft . . . at Danbury as a junior recorded 68 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three recovered fumbles . . . collected 58 tackles as a sophomore, with four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and four recovered fumbles.

Personal - - Born 2/5/01 . . . dermatology major . . . earned Academic High Honors as a sophomore and junior . . . parents are Joyce Russoti and Marshall Vines . . . high school coach was Tyler Whitley.

---

Josh Volk

Offensive Line

6-4, 305, Freshman

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Xavier HS)

High School Honors - - Earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior by Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association . . . earned first-team all-district and all-metro honors as a senior . . . named Class 3A Elite all-state offensive lineman as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-metro as a junior . . . named Class 3A first-team all-state by Des Moines Register as a sophomore . . . Career - - Three-year football letterman as offensive lineman . . . prep team won state titles as a sophomore and junior and reached state playoffs as a senior . . . four-year record of 43-2 . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.

Personal - - Born 10/11/01 . . . business major . . . member of prep Honor Roll as a junior . . . parents are Carrie and Ed Volk . . . high school coach was Duane Schulte.

---

Gavin Williams

Running Back

6-0, 200, Freshman

Altoona, Iowa (Dowling Catholic HS)

High School Honors - - First-team all-state, all-conference, and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-conference as a freshman, sophomore, and junior . . . Career - - Four-year football letterman . . . member of state championship team as a senior with 13-1 record . . . prep team reached state semifinals as a junior . . . state playoff participant as a freshman and sophomore . . . rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior . . . rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior . . . had 732 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore, with 421 receiving yards and two touchdowns . . . rushed for 805 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman, along with 242 receiving yards and one touchdown . . . also lettered three years in track.

Personal - - Born 2/20/02 . . . engineering major . . . parents are Kori and Byron Williams . . . high school coach was Tom Wilson.

---

Leshon Williams

Running Back

5-10, 200, Freshman

Chicago, Ill. (Richards HS)

High School Honors - - Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior and senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior and sophomore . . . Career - - Helped prep team post 30-6 record over final three prep seasons, with three straight playoff appearances . . . advanced to state semifinals as a junior . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . rushed 121 times for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior . . . had 2,115 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior . . . rushed 53 times for 450 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore . . . also lettered in basketball and track.

Personal - - Born 12/26/01 . . . sports science major . . . parents are Tiara Young and Cheri Marion . . . high school coach was Tony Sheehan.

---

Elijah Yelverton (YELL-ver-ton)

Tight End

6-4, 220, Freshman

Royse City, Texas (Trinity Christian HS)

High School Honors - - Earned All-America recognition as a senior . . . earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore and senior . . . Career - - Three-year letterman as a tight end . . . led prep team to state title as a junior (Bishop Dunne High School) and senior (Trinity Christian) . . . two-year team record of 24-4 . . . team captain as a senior . . . collected 62 receptions for 595 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, along with six rushing attempts for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Personal - - Born 2/7/02 . . . open major . . . parents are Chandra and Ben Yelverton . . . high school coach was Andre Hart.