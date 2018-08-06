Chicago (Ill.) DeLaSalle three star ranked senior defensive end recruit Steven Hawthorne (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) decided late Saturday night to give his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati. Hawthorne, who begins his first day of high school football practice today discusses his decision here.

"Cincinnati just felt like home when I made my official visit," Hawthorne said. "I visited Cincinnati back in May and my Mom and I just felt really good about everything that Cincinnati has to offer."

Hawthorne, who had narrowed down his favorite schools to a Top 5 (Cincinnati/Nebraska/Washington State/NIU/Boston College) discussed why he decided to pledge to the Bearcats.

"I was going to wait to make a decision but some of the schools I liked started to fill up this summer. I knew that Cincinnati had so much to offer and it really came down to comfort level. I just feel really comfortable with the coaches and everyone at Cincinnati. I sat down with my Mom and looked hard at everyone and no one offered what Cincinnati has to offer. From the football side to academics to just the campus and the surrounding area, Cincinnati just has a lot to offer and I'm excited about my decision."

Hawthorne is also excited to have his recruiting behind him.

"It just feels good to have my recruiting behind me. I can just go out and have a great senior year and not have to deal with anymore recruiting stuff. I'm just really excited to be back in camp with my team and getting ready for the season."

So what is Cincinnati getting in Steven Hawthorne?

"Cincinnati is getting a phenomenal player and student who has big heart. I'm planning to become an impact player for Cincinnati."

