Crete (Ill.) Monee junior offensive guard recruit Saveyon Henderson (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer earlier this week when Kent State extended him a scholarship offer after making an in school visit earlier that day. Henderson discusses adding his first offer from the Golden Flashes and much more in this recruiting update..

"I was able to pick up my first scholarship offer from Kent State earlier this week," Henderson said. "It was a total surprise. The coach from Kent State made an in school visit earlier in the week then they called my head coach (John Konecki) and told them that they are offering me."

Henderson filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his first offer from Kent State.

"I know that I used to play NCAA Football video game and I've played as Kent State before in that game. I know that Kent State is a very good school, and I'm going to do more research on them and look into the school more. It's a great feeling to add my first offer. I called my Mom right away after adding my first offer and she was also thrilled and also shocked."

Henderson also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Besides Kent State I've also been in contact with a few schools such as Oklahoma, Miami of Ohio along with NIU I actually made an earlier game day visit to NIU and I also went to a junior day event at NIU."

Henderson filled us in on his recent visits and impressions from in-state Northern Illinois University.

"NIU was a great visit and experience. It was my first college visit ever and I had a great time. The coaches from NIU said they are very interested in me. I liked how they stressed the importance of academics and they also talked about The Hard Way and how NIU does things. I was able to watch the warmups on the field and I spent all of my time watching the offensive linemen. I really focused in on how they got into a stance and how they just do everything fundamentally well and I have learned a few things from watching that warmup that I have added to my game."

So what the plan this off season for Henderson and what part of his game will he work on improving?

"I'm back in the weight room and I'm trying to just get better every day. I'm also going to work on my feet and get off the snap quicker. I also want to work on getting lower and staying lower."

Saveyon Henderson has a scholarship offer from Kent State.