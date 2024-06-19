Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest senior three star ranked athlete Erimus Wright (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) made a weekend official visit to defending FCS national champion South Dakota State and today gave the Jackrabbits his verbal commitment. Wright discusses his college decision here. .

"I was able to finally get out to make an official visit this past weekend to South Dakota State," Wright said. "Overall SDSU is just the best place for me. The people in and around the football program and SDSU is just great and the entire area and situation for me is phenomenal so I committed."

Wright pointed towards some key factors which led to his decision highlighted by his relationship with the SDSU Jackrabbits staff.

"Coach (Mike) Banks has been recruiting me since my sophomore year and .we have a great relationship. I've also know Coach (Jesse) Bobbit for some time now and they are both Chicagoland area guys. They know what it takes to adjust and strive aat South Dakota State and they made me feel really at home and welcome. SDSU has great facilities and it's a winning program that trains like a winner every day. SDSU also just put 8 guys in the NFL and I know they can develop me so I can play someday in the league as well. I want to play for a winner in college and I want to play and win a national title.The SDSU coaches recruited me as a nickel in their defense and feel I'll be a great fit for them."

So which other schools did Wright consider before committing to the SDSU Jackrabbits?

"I had some strong offers from a ;lot of different schools. I had an official visit set to Wyoming but I cancelled that after I committed to SDSU . I also looked hard at Michigan State. South Dakota State just felt like a home away from home to me. The recruited me harder than anyone else and made me feel like I was a priority for them. SDSU has a great brotherhood and family feel and I'm just excited to get to work."

Was Wright aware of the building Chicagoland/South Dakota State connection so far with this recruiting class?

"Myles Green is my guy (Green also announced his SDSU commitment today) so I was aware of him committing. I don't really know the other guys but we have a group chat and I'm sure I'll get to know those guys better."

Did Wright give any consideration towards the distance from home before pledging to SDSU?

"I did. A year ago I could never imagine me being in South Dakota and that's just being honest. I'm just blessed to be in this position and blessed to find a school that believes in me."

Erimus Wright is now the fourth known State of Illinois pledge in the South Dakota State University Class of 2025. Wright now joins Loyola Academy DT Connor Sullivan, Chicago DeLaSalle defensive back Myles Green and Glenbrook South defensive back Tyrone Cotton III as verbal pledges to the Jackrabbits.