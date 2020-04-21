Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West junior offensive guard recruit Wes Hoeh (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was able to add a recent offer from Appalachian State. Hoeh checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I added offers recently from Appalachian State and William and Mary," Hoeh said. "I've been staying in touch with the coaches from both schools."

Hoeh filled us in on his impressions of adding his latest offer from Appalachian State.

"The coaches from Appalachian State had been following me a bit on Twitter but getting an offer from them was a surprise and a really nice surprise. The offer was really the first time I had contact with anyone from Appalachian State. I know that the school is located in North Carolina in the Appalachian mountains. It's a great school with a great football program and they offer a great mix of football and academics. I was planning to visit Appalachian State for a junior day earlier this spring but all of those visit ended up being cancelled. Once we are allowed back on college campuses I'll definitely go visit them on campus."

Hoeh also learned late last week that he will need to finish the school year at home due to the CORVID-19 pandemic.

"It just sucks all the way around. I just miss school and seeing my friends and teammates. We have been doing E Learning for a while now and that's been going fine and I'm getting all of my assignments done. I just miss the gym and miss just being able to go out and do things. The first thing I want to do once this is all over with is just hang out with my friends and get the team together."

Hoeh has also remained in touch with a handful of schools.

"I'm still in touch with the schools who have offered me just checking in with them about once a week or so."

