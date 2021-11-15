Football in Wrigley Field? Holy Cow! Purdue hopes to hit home run

It's November. The famed outfield wall ivy is dormant. But Chicago's Wrigley Field will spring to life this Saturday when Purdue takes on Northwestern in ... football!



The iconic home of the Chicago Cubs hasn't played host to a football game since Illinois and Northwestern battled in 2010. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was part of Ron Zook's Illini staff that day, when Illinois won, 48-27, as Illini running back Mikel Leshoure ran for a school-record 330 yards.

That was the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938, and it was the first football game held there since the Chicago Bears left to play in Soldier Field after the 1970 season.

Now, 11 years since the Illinois-NU tilt, college football is back at 1060 West Addison. Kickoff is 12 p.m. ET, for this Northwestern "home" game. This will be Purdue's first game in a MLB stadium since beating Boston U., 62-7, in Fenway Park in 1947.



"I think there's extra excitement for the fans, people that want to go to Wrigley, said Brohm. "That's awesome. It's an historic, great venue.

"As far as our football team, they want to win. I'm sure it will be in the back of their head, but it's going to be a football field just like normal. Our guys want to go out there and get back in the win column."

Purdue is smarting from a 59-31 loss at Ohio State last week. This game in the Windy City is a chance for the Boilermakers (6-4 overall; 4-3 Big Ten) to wash the taste of that blowout from their mouth and polish their bowl resume.

Northwestern (3-7 overall; 1-6 Big Ten) is struggling, losing it last four games. Then, Purdue closes the season at home vs. Indiana (2-8; 0-7), as it tries to get back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2018. (The schools didn't meet last year due to COVID.)

Brohm said there is a meeting today at 1 p.m. ET with officials and personnel from Purdue and Northwestern to discuss nuances of playing a football game on a baseball field.

"Both teams on the same sideline, a few different things like that, it will be unique," said Brohm. "We're going to go over to the field Friday so they can walk around and see how things are situated, which we normally don't do anymore. We used to do that 20 years ago. We normally don't. We will do that just to make sure they're there, they've seen it. When we get there come game day, it will be all about business, trying to win the game."

Back in 2010, one of noteable nuances the schools agreed on because of safety concerns was to have offensive plays ran only toward the west end zone near the third-base dugout. The east end zone in right field came within a foot or so of a heavily padded brick wall. So after changes in possession, the ball was repositioned.

"I was able to play there years ago at Illinois," said Brohm. "I honestly can't remember all those technical rules. I do know both teams run the same sideline. That game went the same direction because it was situated where the wall was up against the end zone.

"As far as substitutions, I would think they'll give us maybe a little more time to get guys on and off the field, especially if the ball is not between the 30 yard line. They may have to give the coaches a little more leeway to move out on the field to give signals, as well. But I'm not for sure how that exactly will come up. That's going to be discussed today actually."