Michigan football has two quarterbacks worthy of starting.

That's more than most teams have. However, eventually, the Wolverines must lean on one of them in the deciding moments.

Fourth-year quarterback Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State, while sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii.

We know that McCarthy, the former five-star out of suburban Chicago, lining up under center on the first snap of the game has long been the dream for many Wolverines fans who have followed him since he was 15.

Talent has never been the issue for McCarthy. It's a combination of his youth, the mistakes of being a young quarterback, and the competition with McNamara, who led Michigan to its first conference championship in 17 years.

Without the presence of a competitor like McNamara, McCarthy likely starts as a true freshman. Still, as his backup, J.J. totaled seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) to two interceptions. As a freshman, he averaged over 15 yards per completion while throwing it at nearly a 60 percent clip.

After injuring his shoulder, missing spring ball, and McNamara's legitimate ascension this offseason, how did McCarthy make up enough ground to rise from a backup with a chance to win the job midseason to taking over as Michigan's QB1 in Week 2?

"A lot of good things. So many good things," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said to Jon Jansen on Inside Michigan Football. "His playmaking ability is tremendous. He's making all of the throws. So many times, I've watched him run 40-50 yards and not get touched by anybody."

The talent never held McCarthy back. He's arguably as talented of a quarterback as any in the country. But he's not a complete project yet.

In practices throughout fall camp, MBR confirmed McCarthy threw an interception every practice in the first two weeks, and sometimes more than one.

When camp hit the halfway point, MBR reported that the sophomore accomplished his first practice without an interception.

Here's an excerpt from a report on Aug. 16:

"Once J.J. is reliably consistent, expecting him to pass Cade becomes more serious. He's getting there. He is starting to read defenses consistently better and making better choices: not making stupid throws when he scrambles, learning to perfect the art of throwing the ball away. He struggles knowing it's OK to give up on that play, especially on third downs, and live to see another drive. Lately, I'm told, he's improving in all of that."

And here is what Harbaugh had to say about McCarthy's ascension from backup with tremendous upside to a starter who's getting the best opportunity yet to win the job.

"The way he's going through his progressions right now and making his throws, that's a huge improvement. Not trying to turn water into wine every single play. Getting the ball and dispersing it to the playmakers. But always ready to make a play when he needs to," Harbaugh said. "Surging in today's practice, Saturday's practice, and Friday. He's put in his four best practices of training camp. He's surging. A lot of good things."

The final hours of August in the days leading up to the team's first game is a hell of a time for McCarthy to put together the best practices of his career.

With all the momentum in the world, he's finally getting his shot, albeit in the most unorthodox way possible.

Though if you've been around Ann Arbor since 2015, this is anything but unorthodox. It's expected.

"We think both quarterbacks are playing at a championship-type level. Feeling very confident. Now we have to go see it in games. We'll do what's best for the team. Both are playing great," Harbaugh said. "Look, I just can't see it any other way. Would you prefer to only have one good quarterback? Would you prefer to have no good quarterback?"

"I can't see a scenario where this isn't a good thing for Michigan football."

The Wolverines kick off against Colorado State on Saturday at noon.

McNamara will get the start, and McCarthy will continue to wait his turn. He knows it's coming this time.