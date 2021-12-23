Howard Jr. adds his first two offers

Chicago (Ill.) Marist junior defensive tackles recruit Jamel Howard Jr. (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) was able to add his first two scholarship offers recently from Kent State and Central Michigan. Howard Jr. has also seen more and more school take notice of him this winter, and get the latest recruiting news update on Jamel Howard Jr. in this update.

"I picked up my first offer from Kent State," Howard Jr. said. "Then a day or two later I added my second offer from Central Michigan. I had been talking to a lot of different schools but both Kent State and CMU just popped up and offered me so it was kind of a surprise."

Howard Jr. discussed his initial thoughts of adding his first two offers from Kent State and Central Michigan.

"I know that Kent State just played NIU in the MAC championship game and that they are a program on the rise. I've also heard some good things about CMU, but I still need to learn more about both schools to be honest. I'm hoping I'll be able to make visits to see both schools soon."

So who else has been in contact with Howard Jr. so far this winter?

"Besides Kent State and Central Michigan, I've been talking with the coaches from Illinois, Purdue, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and a few other schools. I made game day visits in the fall to both Michigan and Purdue and I had great visits to both schools. I'm hoping to make more college visits this spring but I don't have anything set up yet."

Howard Jr. was also asked to grade his performance on the field from this past season.

"I felt I played exceptionally well especially since I didn't start this season. I felt I was able to make some big plays with the limited reps I had last season. I felt really good about my pass rush and in a lot of ways my pass rush made a big leap in my game. I'm going to work hard on my overall conditioning and get into great shape. I'm wrestling this winter and I've already gone from 330 pounds during the season to 310 today. The wrestling workout have helped a long with a new meal plan."

Does Howard Jr. have a dream school?

"I've honestly been an Ohio State fan since I could walk and my Dad's side of the family are all huge Ohio State fans. My Mom is a huge Michigan fan so if it would come down to offers from both schools things could get interesting just within my family."

