Joliet (Ill.) West senior three star ranked running back recruit Trenten Howland (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) decided to announce his college decision today and gave the Indiana Hoosiers his verbal commitment.

"I wanted to announce my decision today for my Mom's birthday," Howland said. "Indiana overall was just a great fit for me in so many ways. I just love Coach (Tom) Allen and his message and just the way he runs the football program. I just couldn't pass up the offer from the Hoosiers."

Howland, who has yet to make a visit to the Indiana campus discussed some of the factors why he decided to pledge to Indiana.

"The program is just great and I love the message from the coaches at Indiana about love and character. Indiana also offers a great support system for athletes and Indiana is a place where I know if I put the work in I will have success. They play in the Big Ten conference which was another huge factor for me since I've always wanted to play in the conference. Indiana is also not too far from home and it's maybe a four hour drive for my family. Academically it's also a great school."

Howland also pointed towards the roster situation as another factor in his decision.

"I was able to look hard at the depth chart at running back at Indiana and I feel that it's a good scenario if I can come in and get to work. They have some great backs on the team already who will push me to be an even better player. I feel I will be able to earn a chance at competing for a job right away. My plan it to just keep working hard and be ready to go into Indiana ready to work and earn my place."

Look for Howland to make a visit to the Bloomington, Indiana based campus as soon as the NCAA dead period is lifted.

"I've been dying to get down to visit Indiana and once things clear up I'll be down there. I've heard so many good things about the school, the campus and the town. I've also done a lot of online visits and tours and I feel that I had more than enough information to make my decision."

So what are the Indiana Hoosiers getting in Trenten Howland?

"Indiana is getting a big time running back who will come down and put the work in. They are getting someone who wants to make a name for myself and who is really excited to play for the Indiana Hoosiers."



Trent Howland is verbally committed to Indiana.

