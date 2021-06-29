Hubbard finds a home at Illinois State

Bartlett (Ill.) senior offensive linemen recruit Thomas "Bubba" Hubbard (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Monday and gave Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Hubbard discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I went on a recent visit to Illinois State and it just felt like home," Hubbard said. "I was able to connect immediately with all of the coaches at Illinois State and so did my parents on the visit. I just felt an immediate connection to ISU so I committed."

Hubbard pointed towards his recent unofficial campus visit to Illinois State as a key in his decision.

"The coaches at Illinois State really went out of their way to make us feel welcomed. Right from the beginning Illinois State just felt like a great place to be. The coaches showed us around and they showed us everything that ISU has to offer. Getting to know the coaches better and just getting a better feel for the coaches and the team was important to me. The visit a few weeks ago played a huge role in my decision. Illinois State has a lot to offer and it was just a fun overall visit. Illinois State recruited me as a center. They like my overall game and what I have to offer and I'm very comfortable playing center. I've played center before so it will be an easy transition for me."

Did Hubbard consider any other schools before pledging to the ISU Redbirds?

"I definitely considered schools like St. Thomas, South Dakota and while Grand Valley State didn't offer me a scholarship I still considered them one of my top schools. In the end I'm just very happy and excited about Illinois State. I appreciated all of the schools who recruited me but in the end Illinois State is the best fit for me."

Hubbard is also glad to have his college decision wrapped up this summer.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders and I was hoping to always get my decision made before my senior season. The timing couldn't be any better and I can just focus on my team and my senior season."

Hubbard now joins Normal West TE Max Ziebarth as known in-state commitments to the Illinois State recruiting Class of 2022.

Thomas Hubbard is verbally committed to Illinois State.

