EdgyTim - Hughes commits to Ball State

Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive tackle recruit Drew Hughes (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) just minutes ago announced that he was giving the Ball State Cardinals his verbal commitment. Hughes checks in and discusses his college decision here.

"I'm just super excited about my decision," Hughes said. "I really fell in love with the Ball State coaches right away. They just have a great passion for the game and for the players on and off the field."

Hughes, who narrowed down his favorite schools to the Cardinals and Miami of Ohio decided on the Cardinals for several key reasons.

"I really looked hard at both Miami and Ball State and both schools have a ,lot to offer. I just always felt that Ball State recruited me the hardest of any school who was recruiting me. They always seem to have a plan for me and I was able to really get to know the coaches and learn more about the school on and off the field at Ball State. I was able to sit in on several Zoom calls with the coaches and I also was able to call and talk to some of the current defensive linemen already at Ball State. They really gave me a lot of information about the football program and the day to day life. Ball State feels I can play anywhere on the defensive line but they also like me to start out as a three technique for them. I'm totally comfortable at either defensive tackle or end."

Hughes also pointed towards the entire CORVID-19 pandemic as playing a part is the overall timing of his college choice.

"Ball State has been great about everything, but I also know that more and more kids are starting to make college commitments because of it (COVID-19). I just felt I was ready to make my decision and I didn't want to wait too long. I just didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity at Ball State by waiting, and if that happened it would be horrible."

Hughes will now get back to work this summer and prepare for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"I'm working this summer for a landscaping company, so between that and just working out I'll be staying busy. I'm just really happy and excited about my decision. I can just go back to work and focus on school and my season without having to worry about recruiting."

Drew Hughes is verbally committed to Ball State.