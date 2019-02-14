Oswego (Ill.) junior defensive tackle recruit Jack Hugunin (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) was able to add his first offer from in-state Northern Illinois University. Hugunin, who has also been drawing increased recruiting interest this winter breaks down his latest recruiting news here.

"The offer from NIU took me by surprise," Hugunin said. "I definitely wasn't expecting to get an offer from them."

Hugunin filled us in on his impressions of landing his first offer from NIU.

"Playing football in college at any level has always been my dream of mine. Having an opportunity to play at a school like NIU is unreal. Getting offered by NIU means a lot to myself and my family. I just look forward to learning more about NIJ an d getting back to work and getting better on and off the field. I've been to NIU before for a game but I've never visited as a recruit yet and I'm sure I'll get over to visit NIU soon."

Hugunin has also drawn a steady amount of college attention so far this winter.

"Besides NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and also Michigan State. The coaches from NIU and Kent State have made in school visits not too long ago. I'm planning to get out to visit Eastern Michigan on Saturday. I'm also set to visit Western Michigan on February 23rd for a junior day. I also visited Kent State last Saturday and it was a good visit and I also went to game day visits last season to both Iowa and Iowa State. I'm looking at going to spring practices at both NIU and Illinois State."

Hugunin is also looked ahead towards his 2019 senior season.

"We will graduate a lot of kids from last season but we will be a pretty good team again next season. We have a lot of good younger guys and everyone is working hard this winter."

