IHSA Winningest Programs of All Time

Here is the annual listing for most wins in high school football in Illinois that Tom Sikorski and I present to you for 2021.

Getting back on track was a challenge, but thanks to Steve Soucie and MaxPreps, we were able to locate the information needed to update the list.

Also, you will find a tab for the best winning percentages, which there are some changes, thanks to Rochester and Prairie Ridge. And with Lincoln-Way East reaching the 250 game minimum in the next couple of years, we will probably have a new leader when that happens.

In addition, the "watch list" is here, showing schools that are getting close to joining the others that have won 300 or more on another tab. There's a number of schools on there that have been moving up or have been on hold to join the others.

We should mention that Sterling Newman won their 600th game in the last game of the season last spring, plus Lake Forest HS won their 500th. Also, East St. Louis Senior is only two games away from number 800! We only counted the games that were actually played from last season (no forfeits, with the exception of those teams that received them from Naperville Central), since schools were calling off games nearly up to the last minute on account of the protocol from the state public health department.

In our eyes, it wasn't the fault of a school to call off a game because of COVID exposure in their program....they were looking out for the health and safety of everyone (players, coaches, officials, family members, classmates, teachers, administrators), which is far more important than the game itself.

If you decide to publicize these lists, please credit Tom and myself as the authors....that is all we ask. Thanks again and if you have questions, please reach out to us.

Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney Illinois Prep Historians