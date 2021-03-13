Illinois adds 2021 athlete Kenenna Odeluga
Illinois picked up a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class with a commitment from Chicago Mount Carmel athlete Kenenna Odeluga. Previously committed to Penn, Odeluga flipped to Illinois on Sat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news