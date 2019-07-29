"Illinois was the first offer I go earlier this year. Since then I've gotten Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas."

Importance of in-state offer: "That was a big offer for me because it was my first offer and it meant a lot, that they believed in me like that."

Knowledge of the program: "I've watched Illinois growing up a lot on TV. I know Coach Smith is trying to get to the program back to winning games."

Visit to campus: "I went down there earlier this year and the campus, the way it's set up is really nice. For me, it felt like home. I liked the way the people were there and everything. I like it."

Potential fit: "They like me as a running back but I'm an athlete so I can play wherever. If they want to move me between running back and wide receiver that's fine."