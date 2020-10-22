ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Five big questions as season finally kicks off
CHAMPAIGN – Coming off a six-win season, there’s more anticipation for Illini football than any time since the shocking day Lovie Smith was hired. Heading into the road trip at No. 14 Wisconsin Fri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news