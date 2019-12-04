News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 20:50:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois football: Next steps in the building process

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN – Let’s not get into a debate about this season. There’s no reason to dilute the success of the Illini with a no-name bowl appearance, a .500 record after 12 games, small home crowds or ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}