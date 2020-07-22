 EdgyTim - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Scrubbed season would be bad timing for Illini program
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 23:00:03 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Scrubbed season would be bad timing for Illini program

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois began laying the groundwork for 2020 three years ago, when the wins were hard to find.

The Illini were 2-10 that season after losing their final 10 games. It was a tough one in Lovie’s second year on campus, as everyone figured, because the leftovers from the previous staff were already gone. The Illini were searching for a quarterback in the midst of a roster overhaul.

With an eye on 2020, the school broke ground on a new football complex. It didn’t have a name yet, but the Illini were preparing to reenter the arms race in college facilities. On the field, the baby-faced Illini were taking their lumps with plans of pay back three years later.

The process was painful, throwing kids out there against developed Big Ten Conference programs. The seven-point loss to Minnesota was the only defeat during an 0-9 conference season that came by single digits, but there was method to the madness.

The Illini were preparing for the future.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith shouts at an official during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against South Florida on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith shouts at an official during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against South Florida on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
{{ article.author_name }}