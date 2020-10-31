ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor thrown into action
CHAMPAIGN - Sometimes, biding your time and sticking with the program pays off, and in the case of Illinois redshirt sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor, that time is now. Taylor entered the 2020 se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news