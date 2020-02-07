Illinois on top for offensive lineman Zach Barlev
Illinois recently offered 2021 offensive tackle Zach Barlev from Plainfield (Ill.) East following a campus visit. Offensive line is a priority for Illinois in the 2021 class, and Barlev will be one...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news