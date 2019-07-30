SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING



Will Muschamp now has one of the nation's best specialists locked into the 2020 class for Gamecock football.

Illinois product Kai Kroeger made his pledge to South Carolina on Tuesday in the midst of an unofficial visit to Columbia.

"South Carolina has everything I could want in a school," Kroeger told GamecockCentral.com. "I felt at home there and comfortable around the guys on the team."

