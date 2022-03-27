In-state DE Patrick Farrell checks out Illinois
It was a big recruiting weekend for Illinois football, with some of its top targets in the class of 2023 on campus for unofficial visits. One of the headliners was Chicago St. Rita defensive end Pa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news